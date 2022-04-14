Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will report $170.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the lowest is $168.63 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $89.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $704.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.30 million to $706.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.06 million, with estimates ranging from $660.48 million to $738.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. 650,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $10,023,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

