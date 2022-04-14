Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $241.23 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average is $277.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

