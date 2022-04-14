Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $184.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.22 million and the lowest is $184.22 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $184.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CUZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,382. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

