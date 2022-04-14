Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and sold 12,734 shares valued at $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 92,158 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 154,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,693. The company has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

