Analysts Expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 432,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,766. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

