Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $14.97 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

