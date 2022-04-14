Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $63.11

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

