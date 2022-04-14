Analysts Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,432,000 after purchasing an additional 625,425 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.