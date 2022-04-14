Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $14.83

Apr 14th, 2022

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

GFI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,869. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

