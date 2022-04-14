Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) PT at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HBR traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 520.20 ($6.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,489. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.94. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 526.60 ($6.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

