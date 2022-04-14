Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $153.38

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,946. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

