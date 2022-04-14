Analysts Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Price Target at $22.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OEC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 339,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,383. The company has a market capitalization of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $10,268,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $6,894,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

