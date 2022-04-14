Analysts Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price at $51.06

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,306,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,164,088. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

