Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €16.92

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.84).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

