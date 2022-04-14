Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price at $57.58

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 2,754,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

