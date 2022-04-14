Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 398,718 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.