Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

