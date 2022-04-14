Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
