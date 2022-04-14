ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

