Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 321,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 912,319 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 104.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

