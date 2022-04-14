Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,443.22

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,443.22 ($18.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,691.50 ($22.04). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,678.50 ($21.87), with a volume of 776,314 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

