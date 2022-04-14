Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $330.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.