APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.66.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.