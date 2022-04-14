ApeSwap Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.32 or 0.07549612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,931.36 or 1.00011337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041330 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

