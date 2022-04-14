Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 52,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.17 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

