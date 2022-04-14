Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.17

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.17 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 1153944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 74,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 187,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

