Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.38). 26,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 181,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($11.01) to GBX 670 ($8.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.13. The company has a market capitalization of £189.91 million and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,861.12 ($32,396.56).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

