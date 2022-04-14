Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.85. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

