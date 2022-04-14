Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.