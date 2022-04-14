Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,166 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.