Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,434 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.