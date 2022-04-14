Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.