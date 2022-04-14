Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $414.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.33 and its 200 day moving average is $432.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.