Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,658 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CBRE Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

