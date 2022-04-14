Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,332 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 431.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.