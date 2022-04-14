Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

