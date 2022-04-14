Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,694 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

