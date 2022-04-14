Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.82). 59,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 15,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($6.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 587.73. The company has a market capitalization of £122.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.