Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $14.37. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 87,136 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

