Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.58. 1,573,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,793. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

