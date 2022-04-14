Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,471.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

