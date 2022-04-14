Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,884 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

