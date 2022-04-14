Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,938 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

