Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.69. 3,139,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

