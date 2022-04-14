Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 37,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.