Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,248. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

