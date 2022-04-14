Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

PPA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 151,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,792. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

