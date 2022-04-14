Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,932,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $454,162,000 after buying an additional 767,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. 7,241,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,602,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.