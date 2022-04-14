Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.94% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

FAAR stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,784. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

