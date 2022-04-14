Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 2,698,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.