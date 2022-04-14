Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $495,000 Position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.24% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,621 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

